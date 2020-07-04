Woman dies in single-vehicle highway crash in Kings County

Send this page to someone via email

One woman is dead and a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision along Highway 101 on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the crash between exits 8 and 8A in Kings County just after 7:15 p.m.

Witnesses reported seeing the small blue vehicle leave the highway and roll, then come to a stop in the median.

Police say a 38-year-old woman — the driver of the vehicle — died at the scene and a 57-year-old passenger was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 101 was closed in one lane between exits 8 and 8A while police investigated the cause of the crash.

The section of highway reopened at 5 a.m.