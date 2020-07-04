Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Woman dies in single-vehicle highway crash in Kings County

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 10:48 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One woman is dead and a man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision along Highway 101 on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to the crash between exits 8 and 8A in Kings County just after 7:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Woman facing charges in connection with collision in Fall River

Witnesses reported seeing the small blue vehicle leave the highway and roll, then come to a stop in the median.

Trending Stories

Police say a 38-year-old woman — the driver of the vehicle — died at the scene and a 57-year-old passenger was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 101 was closed in one lane between exits 8 and 8A while police investigated the cause of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Newport Corner, N.S.

The section of highway reopened at 5 a.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceFatal CrashTrafficNova Scotia RCMPKings CountyHighway 101Highway 101 crashHighway 101 fatal crashKings County crashKings County fatal crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers