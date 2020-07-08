Coronavirus: United Way cancels annual Crayola Sale in City of Kawartha Lakes

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the United Way for the City of Kawartha Lakes (CKL) to cancel this fall’s Crayola Sale, one of the organization’s largest annual fundraisers.

On Wednesday, the United Way CKL said it recently met with Crayola Canada to decide to cancel the event, which has raised more than $1 million for the United Way over the last 31 years. The cancellation was based on safety and health concerns due to the ongoing pandemic.

Last year, the four-hour Crayola merchandise clearance sale raised more than $42,000 for the United Way, which uses the funds to support community agencies and programs such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Community Care and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“While the decision to cancel the annual sale was a difficult one, the health and safety of staff, customers and volunteers is our highest priority,” said Paul Murphy, general manager of Crayola Canada. “The cancellation of the sale does not alter Crayola Canada’s commitment to our relationship with the UWCKL. We look forward to continuing to work with them and to finding new ways to support their efforts within our community.”

Penny Barton Dyke, United Way’s executive director, says organizers are currently working on an alternative to the annual sale.

“Crayola Canada has and continues to support our community work,” she said. “In the 30 years of working together with Crayola Canada employees, we have formed a deep bond and we have continued our work to help people in our community.

“We are proud to continue projects such as Edwin Binney’s Community Garden and the Crayola Sale and we are working together to find creative solutions during this trying time. It is paramount that we all continue to find ways to keep one another safe and to support our communities.”

