Crayola sale raises more than $42,000 for United Way in City of Kawartha Lakes

It was a colorful celebration as the 30th annual Crayola Canada sale raised more than $42,000 for the United Way for the City of Kawartha Lakes.

On Friday, officials at the Crayola factory in Lindsay presented a cheque for $42,620.80 to representatives of the local United Way branch for proceeds from the Oct. 13 sale.

What originally started as a yard sale with a few Crayloa products has grown into a large-scale product sale held at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds, which attracts shoppers from across the province and even the U.S. Some attendees purchase product for mission trips to South America and Africa.

“We are very fortunate that the annual Crayola Sale can assist children, youth, and adults in the City of Kawartha Lakes,” the company stated. “The sale started simply as a yard sale with a few Crayola products added in. It was the beginning of a long-term relationship and, thanks to the efforts of countless volunteers from Crayola, the UWCKL, and the community, it has grown to its current form.”

Last year the sale raised more than $40,000 to top the $1-million mark over 29 years. The United Way for the City of Kawartha Lakes (UWCKL) uses the funds to support community agencies and programs such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Community Care, the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“Leadership, dedication and commitment by the Crayola Canada company and its employees has meant thousands of children, families and individuals have been able to access critical programs that help them in real time,” stated Penny Barton Dyke, UWCKL executive director.

“Our campaign this year is about inspiring others to give and develop workplace campaigns. Crayola and its team of employees are leaders in the truest fashion. Their legacy has been and will now continue to be about their commitment to our families and this community. Now with its latest gift of land use, Crayola is once again leading the way by embarking on a new way of investing in people: A true community champion.”

We are so excited for our new Community Gardens to be built next spring on 30,000 sq. ft. of vacant land at @crayolacanada Our goal is to provide nutritious, fresh produce to our community! #WorldFoodDay pic.twitter.com/cw4hFMX5sU — United Way Kawartha (@UnitedWayCKL) October 16, 2018

In 2019, Crayola Canada, Fleming College and UWCKL will partner to develop 30,000 square feet of unused land on the lot adjacent to the Crayola building on Mary Street West into their largest community garden. Some of the funds raised at the 30th annual Crayola sale will go towards the garden project which will provide fresh produce to hundreds of people in the City of Kawartha Lakes.