Crayola launches entire line of multicultural skin-tone crayons

Send this page to someone via email

As kids are forced to stay home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, they may soon be reaching for Crayola‘s latest launch that puts diversity at the forefront.

The arts and crafts company has announced the July launch of its latest pack of crayons called “Colors of the World.”

The packs, set to be released on UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, contains 24 or 32 specially formulated new colours that represent more than 40 skin tones across the world.

“With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance,” Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele said in a news release, per the Associated Press.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.”

The new colours were created in partnership with Victor Casale, co-founder and CEO of sustainable makeup brand Mob Beauty. Casale has over 30 years of experience in creating foundation colours for global skin tones, the AP says. He was the former chief chemist and managing director, R&D of MAC cosmetics and co-founder and chief innovation officer of Cover FX.

“We hope to cultivate a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, cultures and ethnicities,” Crayola said in an Instagram post.

For more than eight months, Crayola’s research team worked alongside Casale to develop the new colours, using a process similar to formulating foundation shades. The resulting crayons include different shades in rose, almond and golden undertones across the spectrum.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have spent my life trying to create truly global shade palettes because I know what it’s like to be with a person who has finally found their exact match. They feel included and recognized, and I am hoping every child who uses these crayons and finds their shade will have that feeling,” Casale told AP.

READ MORE: High school senior marries girlfriend after finding out he has months to live

“Growing up, I remember mixing the pink and dark brown crayons to try and make my shade, so I was thrilled when Crayola asked for my help to create the Colors of the World crayons.”

Crayola first launched their multicultural collection in 1992.

Walmart will be exclusively selling the brand’s 32-count pack, while the 24-count pack can be found on Crayola’s website. Consumers can enter their email to be notified when it becomes available.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca