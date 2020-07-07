Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Alberta won’t require full environmental assessments for construction sandpits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. Alberta's government is making changes so sandpits for road and other construction projects won't have to undergo environmental assessments.
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. Alberta's government is making changes so sandpits for road and other construction projects won't have to undergo environmental assessments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta is moving to change the legal definition of minerals to spare excavators from having to conduct environmental assessments for large sandpits.

A court ruling earlier this spring would have forced sandpits for road and other construction projects to be regulated as if they were quarries.

Read more: TMX pipeline laying nearly half done in Edmonton region

That would have meant any new project digging up more than 45,000 tonnes of sand a year would have been subject to an environmental assessment.

Trending Stories

The United Conservative government says sandpits are shallow and similar to each other, and their impacts are well understood.

Read more: Letter asks federal government to force Alberta to reinstate oilpatch monitoring

Story continues below advertisement

Proposed legislation says sandpits will continue to be regulated as they have been in the past with no conditions on approvals.

The government says the change will affect 500 applications for sandpits.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
United Conservative PartyAlberta EnvironmentAlberta LegislationUnited Conservative Governmentalberta construction rulesalberta sandpit monitoringalberta sandpit rulesalberta sandpits
Flyers
More weekly flyers