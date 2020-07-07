Cambridge man pulled from vehicle just before it goes up in flames: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are crediting a passerby with pulling a man from his vehicle just before it burst into flames in Cambridge early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Coronation Boulevard after complaints that a white Toyota Rav 4 was seen speeding in the area.

Police say about 10 minutes later, the Rav 4 was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Dundas and Eagle streets.

According to investigators, the SUV drove up a pile of crushed stone in a closed construction zone before going airborne and landing back on the street.

A passerby pulled the driver from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames.

The driver was then transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

A 22-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges in connection with the incident including impaired driving, dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without consent and driving while suspended.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.