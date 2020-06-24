Menu

Crime

Human-trafficking charges laid against Cambridge man

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 11:11 am
Human trafficking ‘hidden issue’ in Canada, experts say
WATCH: As police organizations continue the battle against human trafficking in Canada, an expert is trying to dive into the numbers — data others say is needed to solve this complex problem.

Waterloo Regional Police say a 23-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges in connection with a human-trafficking investigation.

Police say the man was arrested on Tuesday in Mississauga following an investigation that started in May.

Read more: Sucked into sex trafficking, London woman shares experience in wake of funding cuts

The man, who was not named, faces 12 charges, including trafficking in persons, procuring and advertising sexual services, sexual assault, two counts of assault, strangulation and firearm-related offences.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Police say one female victim and one suspect were involved in the investigation and that the matter is considered closed.

More information on human trafficking can be found on Waterloo Regional Police’s website.

Read more: Toronto police officer, 9 men charged in human-trafficking investigation involving 16-year-old girl

The public is being urged to continue to provide police with any information related to human trafficking by calling 519-570-9777 or contacting the force via an email address that receives tips related to human trafficking.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges $20M annually towards anti-human trafficking initiatives
Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges $20M annually towards anti-human trafficking initiatives
