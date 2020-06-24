Human-trafficking charges laid against Cambridge man

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 23-year-old Cambridge man is facing several charges in connection with a human-trafficking investigation.

Police say the man was arrested on Tuesday in Mississauga following an investigation that started in May.

The man, who was not named, faces 12 charges, including trafficking in persons, procuring and advertising sexual services, sexual assault, two counts of assault, strangulation and firearm-related offences.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Police say one female victim and one suspect were involved in the investigation and that the matter is considered closed.

More information on human trafficking can be found on Waterloo Regional Police’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

The public is being urged to continue to provide police with any information related to human trafficking by calling 519-570-9777 or contacting the force via an email address that receives tips related to human trafficking.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:44 Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges $20M annually towards anti-human trafficking initiatives Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges $20M annually towards anti-human trafficking initiatives