Man allegedly flashes woman at Cambridge park

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating an indecent act which occurred at a park in Cambridge over the weekend.

Police say a woman was walking through Hespeler Optimist Park on Sunday at around 5:15 p.m. when a man approached and flashed her.

The woman left the area before reporting the incident to police.

Police describe the suspect as white, in his late 20s, with a slim build and clean-shaven. The man was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and dark-coloured clothing. He was spotted leaving the area in a grey-coloured hatchback.

Read more: Waterloo police use drone to track down man in distress in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.