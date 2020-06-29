Menu

Crime

Man allegedly flashes woman at Cambridge park

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 10:46 am
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating an indecent act which occurred at a park in Cambridge over the weekend.

Police say a woman was walking through Hespeler Optimist Park on Sunday at around 5:15 p.m. when a man approached and flashed her.

The woman left the area before reporting the incident to police.

Police describe the suspect as white, in his late 20s, with a slim build and clean-shaven. The man was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and dark-coloured clothing. He was spotted leaving the area in a grey-coloured hatchback.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

