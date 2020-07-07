Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reaches 14th straight day of no new cases of COVID-19

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 2:04 pm
Dal researchers help in the fight against COVID-19 by developing antibodies in chickens
We find out more about how researchers at Dalhousie University’s Atlantic Poultry Research Centre are helping in the production of antibodies against COVID-19 that could be used in a device to test for the virus.

New Brunswick has enjoyed two-straight weeks of no new cases of the novel coronavirus being reported in the province.

There remain 165 total cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Only one remains active.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Officials say 162 people are considered recovered from the disease, while two people have died.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All zones in the province remain in the yellow phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

Trending Stories

Tuesday marks the fifth day of the Atlantic travel bubble, which permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

The New Reality: How COVID-19 could impact the commercial real estate market
The New Reality: How COVID-19 could impact the commercial real estate market

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada CoronavirusBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick COVID-19New Brunswick coronavirusCOVID-19 updateatlantic bubble
Flyers
More weekly flyers