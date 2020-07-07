New Brunswick reaches 14th straight day of no new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has enjoyed two-straight weeks of no new cases of the novel coronavirus being reported in the province.

There remain 165 total cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Only one remains active.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Officials say 162 people are considered recovered from the disease, while two people have died.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All zones in the province remain in the yellow phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

Tuesday marks the fifth day of the Atlantic travel bubble, which permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

2:34 The New Reality: How COVID-19 could impact the commercial real estate market The New Reality: How COVID-19 could impact the commercial real estate market

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Story continues below advertisement