New Brunswick reaches 14th straight day of no new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick has enjoyed two-straight weeks of no new cases of the novel coronavirus being reported in the province.
There remain 165 total cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Only one remains active.
Officials say 162 people are considered recovered from the disease, while two people have died.
All zones in the province remain in the yellow phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.
Tuesday marks the fifth day of the Atlantic travel bubble, which permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.
However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.View link »
