New Brunswick reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, making it the thirteenth day since the province reported a case of COVID-19.

There remain 165 total cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Only one remains active.

Officials say 162 people are considered recovered from the disease, while two people have died.

All zones in the province remain in the yellow phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan.

Monday marks the fourth day of the Atlantic travel bubble, which permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

“As we gradually open our province, it is more important than ever to maintain the measures that have helped reduce the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve in New Brunswick,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release on Monday.

1:42 Coronavirus: Beaches reopen in Saint John Coronavirus: Beaches reopen in Saint John

The province issued a reminder about its policies to limit the spread of COVID-19. They include:

Maintaining physical distancing of at least 2 metres

Wear a non-medical mask when physical distancing is difficult

Limit contact with people at higher risk such as older adults or those with chronic health conditions

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces

Frequently wash hands with soap and water, especially after using the washroom or preparing food

When coughing or sneezing, be sure to do so into the crook of your arm or into a tissue

Dispose of used tissues as soon as possible

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Story continues below advertisement