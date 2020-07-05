Only 1 active case of coronavirus in New Brunswick, none in hospital on Sunday

There is only one active case of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick on Sunday and there are no individuals in the hospital as a result of the disease.
The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 204 tests on Saturday.
There remain 165 total cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.
Officials say 162 people are considered recovered from the disease, while two people have died.
All health zones in New Brunswick remain at the “yellow” phase of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.
It’s the third full day of the Atlantic travel bubble, which permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.
However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.
On Saturday, P.E.I. reported three new cases of COVID-19, one of which is connected to a long-term care home.
None are believed to be tied to the bubble.View link »
