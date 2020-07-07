Man charged with assault after allegedly punching woman in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a woman in the face and threatening her with a knife in Kingston, Ont.

On Saturday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police say the woman was walking eastbound on Bath Road with two female friends when they were approached by a man.

According to police, the man demanded that one of the friends hand over her cellphone to him.

Read more: Kingston police investigating report of armed robbery in north end

The woman reportedly attempted to intervene, and the man then punched her twice in the face while pointing a knife at her, according to police.

The force of the punches reportedly knocked the woman to the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect allegedly fled the scene after one of the woman’s friends ran into a nearby business to contact police.

Police say officers responded and arrested the suspect on the train tracks west of Bayswater Place at approximately 7:55 p.m.

He was transported to police headquarters, where he was held to attend a bail hearing the following day.