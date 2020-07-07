Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with assault after allegedly punching woman in Kingston

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 9:33 am
Kingston police have charged a man with assault following an incident on Saturday evening.
Kingston police have charged a man with assault following an incident on Saturday evening. Global Kingston

A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a woman in the face and threatening her with a knife in Kingston, Ont.

On Saturday, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police say the woman was walking eastbound on Bath Road with two female friends when they were approached by a man.

According to police, the man demanded that one of the friends hand over her cellphone to him.

Read more: Kingston police investigating report of armed robbery in north end

The woman reportedly attempted to intervene, and the man then punched her twice in the face while pointing a knife at her, according to police.

Trending Stories

The force of the punches reportedly knocked the woman to the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect allegedly fled the scene after one of the woman’s friends ran into a nearby business to contact police.

Police say officers responded and arrested the suspect on the train tracks west of Bayswater Place at approximately 7:55 p.m.

He was transported to police headquarters, where he was held to attend a bail hearing the following day.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonKingston Policekingston crimeBath RoadKingston assaultKingston Police ServiceBayswater PlaceKingstonc rimeman charged Kingstonman charged with assaultman threatened woman with knife
Flyers
More weekly flyers