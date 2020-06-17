Menu

Crime

Kingston police investigating report of attempted robbery in north end

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 10:51 am
Updated June 17, 2020 11:06 am
Kingston police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery on Monday.
Kingston police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery on Monday. Global Kingston

Kingston police are currently investigating a report of attempted robbery that took place Monday evening in the city’s north end.

Officers received a call about an alleged robbery at 72 Thomas St. just after 5 p.m. Monday, according to police. This is the address of David’s Convenience Store in the north end.

READ MORE: 2 outstanding suspects arrested, charged following reported violent robbery in Kingston

Police say a white man with a knife, believed to be in his 20s, is suspected of attempted robbery.

He was seen wearing a red sweater and left the scene on a bicycle, according to police.

Kingston police are working on a response for more information about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Kingston police at 613-549-4660.

