Coronavirus outbreak in South Shore after youth attend multiple parties: official

Send this page to someone via email

With Quebec reopening and temperatures rising, it didn’t take long for people on the South Shore to feel the effects of COVID-19 fatigue.

More than 20 young adults have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after two house parties and an outbreak at a bar in Brossard.

“More or less 60 youth, some of them went to one, some of them went to the two and some of them went to the three events,” said Montérégie public health director Julie Loslier.

While the exact locations of the private parties will not be made public, the host of one took to Facebook to apologize. She said she didn’t realize the consequences, but admitted there were 60 attendees.

Story continues below advertisement

According to public health guidelines, the maximum amount of people allowed in private residences is 10.

The virus spread through asymptomatic youth who attended the party and before developing any symptoms they went to the Mile Public House in Dix30 on June 30.

“Almost 20 youth went to the bar and among them there were a few people that were in fact infected but had no symptoms yet,” said Loslier.

Anyone who was at the bar on Montreal’s South Shore on June 30 is being called upon to get tested for the novel coronavirus as soon as possible.

Read more: Public health calls on people to get tested after coronavirus outbreak at Brossard bar

According to Grégoire et Fils owner Emmanuel Grégoire, one of his employees contracted the virus at the Brossard bar.

Grégoire’s restaurant has been closed since the employee tested positive on Saturday in order to do a thorough cleaning and await COVID-19 test results from other employees who were in close contact with the positive case.

The same day, the IGA down the street, IGA Mercier Famille Reid-Boursier, closed for the same reason but has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Also affected was the local McDonalds on Saint-Jean Baptiste Boulevard. They closed on Friday but have since reopened.

Read more: Montreal to make masks mandatory in enclosed public places

Although the virus has statistically targeted seniors, public health officials are reminding youth they are not invincible.

They must continue to practise social distancing, wear a mask and wash their hands because the virus is still present.

“People have the impression that there’s no virus, we are in good shape and let’s have a party (with) 20, 40 people together at home,” said Quebec public health director Horacio Arruda.

“This is a problem because what we see now is kids, a good quantity of them have been infected through this and that could happen everywhere.” Tweet This

Arruda warned that these minor outbreaks could start a second wave before the first one is over.