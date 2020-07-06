Menu

Health

8 new coronavirus cases identified in Ottawa on Monday

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 4:59 pm
There is only one ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa, the local public health unit says.
There is only one ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa, the local public health unit says. Getty Images

Ottawa Public Health’s (OPH) novel coronavirus case tally rose by eight on Monday as the city’s streak of days without a death related to the virus hit double digits.

The local public health unit says it’s identified 2,118 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa since the pandemic was first declared in mid-March.

There are currently 54 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in Ottawa, but 85 per cent of previously identified cases are now marked resolved.

Read more: Ottawa, surrounding regions make indoor masks mandatory as of Tuesday

Three people are currently in hospital with the disease.

Some 263 people in the city have died as a result of COVID-19 — that figure has remained unchanged for the past 10 days.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

OPH also said Monday the outbreak at the Peter D. Clark long-term care facility ended on July 4, which marked at least 14 days since a resident or staff member last tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak at the city-run long-term care home was first declared on April 28. There were 45 coronavirus cases linked to the Peter D. Clark outbreak, with eight residents dying as a result of complications from COVID-19.

Staff at the home are now starting to schedule outdoor visits between residents and family members.

There is now only one Ottawa institution currently facing an outbreak: the Rideau building at the Perley & Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre.

Eleven people have tested positive for the virus at the long-term care home’s Rideau facility, with one resident dying in connection to COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says there's 'hope' for move to stage 3 soon
Coronavirus: Ontario health minister says there’s ‘hope’ for move to stage 3 soon
