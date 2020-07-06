Toronto cooling centres staying open as heat warning for southern Ontario continues

Toronto’s cooling centres are remaining open this week after a heat warning was extended with temperatures expected to remain above 30 C.

According to a City of Toronto statement, the locations will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Metro Hall will be open 24 hours.

“Today is the 15th 30-degree day of the season and typically we see about 16 during the entire year,” Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

“There are another four or five on the way this week and another several next week.

“It is shaping up to be one of the hottest Julys in recent memory for southern and central Ontario.” Tweet This

Farnell said a heat ridge will be in place in southern Ontario for the rest of the week, adding humidity will increase.

“The hottest days will likely be Thursday and Friday where the temperature soars into the mid-30s and the humidex rises into the low 40s. It has been bone dry lately with only five millimetres of rain falling on downtown Toronto since the 10th of June,” he said.

However, Farnell said relief in the form of a cold front will move through on Saturday and bring some rain. But the cooler weather won’t last and he said there will be a return to heat next week “that could rival what we are seeing now.”

The City of Toronto said as of Tuesday, it will become mandatory for people to use masks at emergency cooling centres amid the coronavirus pandemic. A map of the 15 locations, which will remain open for the duration of the heat warning, can be found here.

The City has also extended the hours for some pools.