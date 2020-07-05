Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Medway Road closed between Richmond and Wonderland following serious crash: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 5, 2020 12:36 pm
Two adult were inside the vehicle and both were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Two adult were inside the vehicle and both were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Middlesex County OPP say two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning.

Police said that at 7:43 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle collision on the 14000 block of Medway Road in Middlesex Centre, Ont.

Officials say they learned that a vehicle heading eastbound left the roadway and entered the north ditch, striking a hydro pole.

Trending Stories

Medway Road is now closed between Richmond Street and Wonderland Road as crews work to clear the scene and replace a damaged hydro pole.

Police say the roadway is expect to reopen around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with further information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

