2 in critical but stable condition after serious crash in London’s northwest end: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police’s traffic management unit continues to investigate a serious crash in the city’s northwest end.

Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fanshawe Park Road West and Hyde Park Road just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a 24-year-old male driver in one of the vehicles was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The 54-year-old male driver and 42-year-old male passenger in the second vehicle were rushed to hospital in serious condition and remain in critical but stable condition.

READ MORE: London man charged with careless driving after tractor trailer rollover near Chatham

Police say they received information from witnesses advising that high speed was involved when the collision occurred and that there may be another vehicle involved that was not damaged in the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

UPDATE: COLLISION at Fanshawe Park Rd W at Hyde Park Rd. The intersection is now open to traffic in all directions. #ldnont — LPS_Operations (@LPS_Operations) April 22, 2020

Anyone with further information in relation to the crash is being asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.