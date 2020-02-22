3 men arrested in connection to wild crash in south London, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say 3 men have been arrested in connection to an overnight collision where a pickup truck flipped upside down onto a car parked outside a garage.

Around 2:50 a.m. Friday, a car was involved in a collision in a parking lot near Southdale Road and Dundalk Drive, officials say.

The vehicle fled and area, but police caught up to it in the area of Southdale Road East and Adelaide Street South, according to officials.

More on the Jalna Blvd crash: Here's a short video sent from @AM980News listener Tyler Kent. @lpsmediaoffice tells us reports of the crash came in around 3am. Injuries are unknown at this time #LdnOnt

While attempting to stop the vehicle, officials say the car reversed into the police cruiser twice, causing minor injuries to two officers inside.

Damage to the police vehicle is estimated at $4,000.

Police say the vehicle fled once again, and at around 3:05 a.m., police received a report of a collision in the area of Jalna Boulevard and Meg Drive.

Officers confirmed it was the same vehicle from earlier.

Multiple witnesses advised officers that the occupants had fled from the vehicle, just prior to their arrival, police say.

With the help of the K9 unit, 3 men were located nearby and arrested. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, officials say.

Police determined the vehicle was stolen and the estimated damage for all collisions is believed to be around $92,000. This includes roughly $45,000 in damages for the home on Jalna Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

