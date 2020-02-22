Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

3 men arrested in connection to wild crash in south London, Ont.: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 9:08 am
Updated February 22, 2020 9:26 am
A pickup truck lays upside down following a crash on Jalna Boulevard near Sholto Drive.
A pickup truck lays upside down following a crash on Jalna Boulevard near Sholto Drive. Andrew Graham / Global News

London police say 3 men have been arrested in connection to an overnight collision where a pickup truck flipped upside down onto a car parked outside a garage.

Around 2:50 a.m. Friday, a car was involved in a collision in a parking lot near Southdale Road and Dundalk Drive, officials say.

The vehicle fled and area, but police caught up to it in the area of Southdale Road East and Adelaide Street South, according to officials.

Story continues below advertisement

While attempting to stop the vehicle, officials say the car reversed into the police cruiser twice, causing minor injuries to two officers inside.

Damage to the police vehicle is estimated at $4,000.

Police say the vehicle fled once again, and at around 3:05 a.m., police received a report of a collision in the area of Jalna Boulevard and Meg Drive.

Officers confirmed it was the same vehicle from earlier.

READ MORE: Crash leaves upside-down truck on top of cars in South London, Ont.

Multiple witnesses advised officers that the occupants had fled from the vehicle, just prior to their arrival, police say.

With the help of the K9 unit, 3 men were located nearby and arrested. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, officials say.

Police determined the vehicle was stolen and the estimated damage for all collisions is believed to be around $92,000. This includes roughly $45,000 in damages for the home on Jalna Boulevard.

READ MORE: Man dead after vehicle crashes into tree on Clarke Road

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement
Man crashes pickup into various buildings and vehicles in Nanaimo mall parking lot
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonLondon PoliceCar crashPolice ChaseTruck Crashsouth londonLondon CrashjalnaJalna Blvdmeg driveCar flippedflipped trucktruck crashes into attached garage
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.