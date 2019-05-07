Traffic
May 7, 2019 7:57 am
Updated: May 7, 2019 8:08 am

Serious collision in London’s east end sends 1 to hospital, closes section of Clarke Road

By Producer  980 CFPL

A heavily damaged Mini Cooper is seen resting against a tree, up on the curb following a serious crash Tuesday morning.

Liny Lamberink / 980 CFPL
London police have closed a busy section of Clarke Road following a serious crash on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 6:20 a.m. on Clarke Road, just north of Dundas Street.

According to police, one person has been taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time.

A heavily damaged Mini Cooper can be seen resting against a tree, up on the curb.

Officers have closed Clarke Road in both directions from Dundas Street to the train tracks north of Avalon Street as they investigate.

READ MORE: 1 in life-threatening condition after crash northeast of London

It’s not clear when the road is expected to reopen.

