Serious collision in London’s east end sends 1 to hospital, closes section of Clarke Road
London police have closed a busy section of Clarke Road following a serious crash on Tuesday morning.
The collision happened around 6:20 a.m. on Clarke Road, just north of Dundas Street.
According to police, one person has been taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time.
A heavily damaged Mini Cooper can be seen resting against a tree, up on the curb.
Officers have closed Clarke Road in both directions from Dundas Street to the train tracks north of Avalon Street as they investigate.
READ MORE: 1 in life-threatening condition after crash northeast of London
It’s not clear when the road is expected to reopen.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.