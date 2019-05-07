Serious collision in London’s east end sends 1 to hospital, closes section of Clarke Road

London police have closed a busy section of Clarke Road following a serious crash on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 6:20 a.m. on Clarke Road, just north of Dundas Street.

One person taken to hospital, but police won't say the extent of their injuries yet, after a serious single vehicle crash on Clarke Road just north of Dundas at roughly 6:20 a.m. Traffic reconstruction team on site. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/6D9vQMQlkq — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) May 7, 2019

According to police, one person has been taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time.

A heavily damaged Mini Cooper can be seen resting against a tree, up on the curb.

Officers have closed Clarke Road in both directions from Dundas Street to the train tracks north of Avalon Street as they investigate.

It’s not clear when the road is expected to reopen.