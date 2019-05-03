1 in life-threatening condition after crash northeast of London

Ontario Provincial Police say two people are in hospital — one in life-threatening condition — following a collision at Highbury Avenue and Nine Mile Road northeast of London.

Details are sparse, but in a video release posted to Twitter, OPP Const. Adam Crewdson said the collision took place around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

“What we know is that there (was) a southbound vehicle that was passing other vehicles, and a collision occurred with a northbound vehicle,” Crewdson said.

Serious collision north of #ldnont on Highbury Ave https://t.co/NSEexRm7gq — OPP West (@OPP_WR) May 3, 2019

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area for time being. Highbury Avenue is closed between Eight Mile and 10 Mile roads and could remain closed late into Friday evening.

“We’re coming into the summer months. We’re going to see an increase in traffic out on our roadways so, with that, we need to exercise patience,” Crewdson added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.