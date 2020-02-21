Crash leaves upside-down truck on top of cars in South London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

There are plenty of unanswered questions after a crash in south London left a pickup truck upside down and a garage in shambles.

London, Ont. police said they received reports of a crash on Jalna Boulevard near Meg Drive at around 3 a.m. Friday.

Several officers were sent to the area to investigate afterwards, according to police. As of Friday morning, it is unknown if any injuries occurred.

Global News has contacted police, but they have provided few other details.

More on the Jalna Blvd crash: Here’s a short video sent from @AM980News listener Tyler Kent. @lpsmediaoffice tells us reports of the crash came in around 3am. Injuries are unknown at this time #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/pX5JR0hRyp — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) February 21, 2020

Ikhlas Deep, a London woman who lives across the street from where the crash occurred, said she wasn’t sure what had happened when she heard a commotion early Friday morning.

“But then I got up at 5 a.m. and I went outside and saw the police… I was very upset for the neighbour, so I thought maybe something happened to the neighbour, so thank God nothing happened to them,” Deep said.

The stretch of Jalna Boulevard between Sholto Drive and Meg Drive can be dangerous at times, according to Deep.

“It’s not the first time it happened — it’s happened before,” Deep said, referring to speeding and other crashes in the area.

“[When] my grandkids come over, I don’t let them sit outside because I’m afraid a car or something is going to come to the sidewalk [and] is going to come to my front yard.”

Deep added that she refuses to sleep in the family room on the ground level of her home for fears that a vehicle may crash inside.

“It’s been happening for a long time… we’d like them to do something about it please.”

Her concerns over speeding in the area were echoed by another neighbour, Jordan Kiss.

“It’s fairly common. There’s stop signs on either side of us and people try to use it as a shortcut to the mall,” Kiss said.

“You definitely can hear them kind of speeding up when they’re going around the corners.”

The curve on Jalnva Boulevard leading to the scene of the crash can create visibility problems when pulling out of driveways, according to neighbour Jordan Kiss. Andrew Graham / Global News

Kiss also noted issues with the infrastructure of the roadway, adding that a curve on Jalnva Boulevard west of Sholto Drive can lead to visibility issues at times.

“You can look and make sure it’s all clear and by the time you’re backing out of your driveway someone’s pulled away from the stop sign and is right behind you,” Kiss said.

Concerns over dangerous driving on Jalna Boulevard have been raised in the past, notably by former Ward 12 councillor candidate Rowa Mohamed.

The boulevard stretches from Southdale Road East down to Exeter Road and is packed between White Oak Road and Wellington Road.

Parts of Jalna Boulevard have had traffic calming measures installed, such as speed cushions and islands, but they do not cover the entire roadway.