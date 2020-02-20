South London neighbourhood dealing with traffic delays, power outages

Send this page to someone via email

A power outage south of downtown London is keeping homeowners in the dark as drivers deal with heavy slowdowns on their Thursday morning commute.

London Hydro says the power went out for 61 customers in the Wellington Road and Weston Street area around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

Wellington Road remains closed in the area as local police and firefighters attend a nearby collision involving a snow plow and a hydro pole.

Police are asking people to avoid the area due to downed hydro wires. Wellington is closed from McClary Avenue to Bond Street in both directions.

London Transit Commission says the closure is also impacting some of their routes, and have posted some temporary detours as a result.

DETOUR – Due to an accident at Wellington and Bond Street, Routes 1, 13 & 90 are on detour in both directions until further notice. Full detour information is available at https://t.co/abFMPq8qdz All other routes are running close to schedule this morning. #LdnOnt — London Transit (@LTCLdnOnt) February 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The closure has led to a significant build up of morning traffic in both the north and southbound lanes.

London Hydro estimates power will be restored by 2 p.m. Thursday.