Canada

South London neighbourhood dealing with traffic delays, power outages

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 20, 2020 8:40 am
Updated February 20, 2020 8:46 am
File photo. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

A power outage south of downtown London is keeping homeowners in the dark as drivers deal with heavy slowdowns on their Thursday morning commute.

London Hydro says the power went out for 61 customers in the Wellington Road and Weston Street area around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP open door to leaving Wet’suwet’en territory in effort to end rail blockades

Wellington Road remains closed in the area as local police and firefighters attend a nearby collision involving a snow plow and a hydro pole.

Police are asking people to avoid the area due to downed hydro wires. Wellington is closed from McClary Avenue to Bond Street in both directions.

London Transit Commission says the closure is also impacting some of their routes, and have posted some temporary detours as a result.

The closure has led to a significant build up of morning traffic in both the north and southbound lanes.

London Hydro estimates power will be restored by 2 p.m. Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonTrafficLondon OntarioCity Of LondonPowerDowntown Londonsouth londonLondon trafficLondon HydroWellingtonrestoration timewhy is my power out
