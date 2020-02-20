B.C. RCMP open door to leaving Wet’suwet’en territory in effort to end rail blockades

Send this page to someone via email

The commanding officer of the B.C. RCMP has opened the door to police leaving Wet’suwet’en territory in a “gesture of good faith” with hereditary chiefs opposed to the Coastal GasLink project.

In an internal letter to RCMP members obtained by Global News, Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan says she sent a letter to the chiefs Wednesday telling them the need for a small detachment near Houston, B.C., would be “decreased” if the chiefs and their supporters continue to grant access to Coastal GasLink workers.

“I have advised the hereditary chiefs that I am available to meet again and discuss the future of the [Community Industry Safety Office] and anything else,” Strachan wrote to members. “The goal continues to be working towards a long term plan that has peaceful coexistence and mutual respect as its foundation.”

A B.C. RCMP spokesperson confirmed the existence of both the internal letter and the message sent to the hereditary chiefs.

Global News has reached out to the hereditary chiefs asking if they have received the letter, but their spokesperson expressed surprise at the news.

The hereditary chiefs have said they will not meet with Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and her B.C. counterpart Scott Fraser until RCMP remove the Community Industry Safety Office (CISO) from their traditional lands.

The ministers have requested the meeting as weeks of rail blockades and protest marches have sent ripple effects through Canada’s economy, with freight train traffic stalled and ports seeing major backlogs. Commuter train service has also been impacted by the blockades.

The CISO is located off a forest service road where 28 people were arrested this month when RCMP enforced an injunction on behalf of Coastal GasLink, which is building a natural gas pipeline through the area.

In her letter, Strachan told members she was “extremely proud” of the work B.C. RCMP members have done in the wake of the enforcement, and said the decision to re-assess police presence in the area is “not an easy one to consider.”

“This is not about the successful enforcement that took place or our role in ensuring public safety in that area,” she wrote. “This is about acknowledging the request and the impact of our presence.

“By making this gesture in good faith, we are not only supporting efforts towards a peaceful and sustainable solution, but also facilitating them.”

The small, remote detachment was set up last January after RCMP enforced an earlier injunction against the camps blocking access to Coastal GasLink workers in the same area. Fourteen people were arrested in that operation.

The CISO has been in place every since, prompting regular complaints from the hereditary chiefs and their supporters as they set up new blockades against the pipeline’s construction throughout last year.

Previously, the RCMP have said that while their major operations in the region have concluded, the mobile unit would remain in place and they would continue “patrols of the corridor to ensure everyone’s safety.”

A date for Strachan’s meeting with the chiefs has not yet been set.

Although 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre path of the Coastal GasLink pipeline have signed agreements with the company — including those of the Wet’suwet’en — the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say the project has no authority without their consent.

—With files from John Daly and the Canadian Press