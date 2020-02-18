Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Wet’suwet’en protests: CN Rail to lay off around 450 workers amid rail blockades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 6:57 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 7:06 pm
What will it take to end Ontario rail blockades?
WATCH ABOVE: What will it take to end Ontario rail blockades?

CN Rail is laying off about 450 workers in its operations in Eastern Canada after cancelling more than 400 trains in the past week over a rail blockade protesting an LNG pipeline in British Columbia.

The layoffs will affect operational staff, including employees working at Autoport in Eastern Passage, Moncton, Charny and Montreal.

READ MORE: Via Rail to resume partial service as pressure to end blockades mounts

The Montreal-based railway says the situation is “regrettable” because the impact on the economy and its employees from the protests is unrelated to CN’s activities and beyond its control.

CN said the shutdown is “progressive and methodical” to ensure it can be restarted when the blockades end completely.

Rail blockades cause emergency debate in the House of Commons
Rail blockades cause emergency debate in the House of Commons

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route, including the Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s council.

Story continues below advertisement

But Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs are opposed to the project and say the council does not have authority over the relevant land.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.