RCMP have agreed to move away from barricaded area in Wet’suwet’en territory: Blair

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

RCMP in British Columbia have offered to move away from a barricaded area and withdraw from Wet’suwet’en territory, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Blair described the move as a sound decision. He said RCMP would remain in the nearby town of Houston.

While the RCMP have made the offer to the hereditary chiefs in a letter, it’s unclear what the exact next steps will be amid the ongoing blockades.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Story continues below advertisement