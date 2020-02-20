Menu

Politics

RCMP have agreed to move away from barricaded area in Wet’suwet’en territory: Blair

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 10:07 am
Updated February 20, 2020 10:16 am
Minister of Pubic Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair speaks to media during the third and final day of the Liberal cabinet retreat at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. .
Minister of Pubic Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair speaks to media during the third and final day of the Liberal cabinet retreat at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. . Mike Sudoma/CP

RCMP in British Columbia have offered to move away from a barricaded area and withdraw from Wet’suwet’en territory, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Blair described the move as a sound decision. He said RCMP would remain in the nearby town of Houston.

While the RCMP have made the offer to the hereditary chiefs in a letter, it’s unclear what the exact next steps will be amid the ongoing blockades.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 


