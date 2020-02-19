Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet with Mohawk protesters in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are heading to Ontario on Wednesday to meet with members of the Mohawk community in Tyendinaga and Kahnawake who are protesting in solidarity with them.

The chiefs will meet with Mohawk protesters blocking railway tracks. They are expected to stay in Ontario over the weekend, visiting several protest locations.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Na’Moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale, confirmed that four hereditary chiefs and a representative from a band council will be travelling to Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory near Belleville, Ont.

Na’Moks said there will be no discussions with any level of government until the RCMP and Coastal GasLink have left Wet’suwet’en territory.

“We want to thank [Tyendinaga] for standing with us and for clearly understanding we aren’t going to be having discussions with anybody until RCMP and CGL are gone from the territories,” he told Global News. “We would be negotiating while under duress and we won’t do that.”

Na’Moks said one of the issues the hereditary chiefs are fighting for is to have Wet’suwet’en hereditary councils enshrined in Canada’s constitution.

“Right now the federal government has every opportunity to ignore us,” he said.

The blockade by protesters in southern Ontario has shut down CN Rail in Eastern Canada and crippled Via Rail’s services nationwide. Via Rail announced Wednesday it is temporarily laying off close to 1,000 employees due to rail line closures.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said during an emergency debate in the House of Commons Tuesday night that there is a clear “path forward” to defuse the ongoing protests but offered few details.

“I know that the recent events in B.C. and in various places across the country are deeply concerning to all Canadians. It is a very difficult situation for everyone — for those people who are non-Indigenous but especially if they are Indigenous,” Miller said.

“But clearly, we see there is a path forward,” he said. “Canadians should know that we are seizing the situation at the very highest level of government to work toward a peaceful resolution.”

Hereditary Chief Woos accused the RCMP of bullying tactics and is calling on the Mounties to apologize to the Wet’suwet’en people and the hereditary chiefs.

“If they do that immediately, we’ll sit down with the federal politicians and perhaps the provincial politicians, too,” said Woos, who also goes by Frank Alec.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the RCMP was aware of the chief’s request “to remove a mobile policing unit from an area in northern British Columbia where they enforced an injunction against pipeline opponents this month.”

She said discussions were underway with all stakeholders.

—With a file from the Canadian Press