Council candidate raises concerns over street racing on Jalna Boulevard

Ward 12 candidate Rowa Mohamed says, if elected, she will work to put speed bumps along Jalna Blvd, a road where residents have told her they’re concerned about street racing.

“What we’ve been hearing is that there’s a lot of dangerous driving, a lot of revving up engines and street racing happening on Jalna Boulevard,” said Mohamed

Jalna Boulevard sits in the city’s south end, just west of White Oaks Mall. Although it is not a major artery in London, Jalna is home to a lot of different community hubs, Mohamed said.

“One of the residents told us the racing had actually triggered their epilepsy at some point.”

“It is a serious concern for other folks, [too]. People use that road often and we want to make sure it’s safe,” Mohamed said.

The solutions tried so far haven’t stopped speedsters from using the road.

The city has put islands along Jalna Boulevard in an effort to slow things down, but from what Mohamed has heard, that’s only made the road more attractive for street racers.

“Residents are frustrated that other solutions have been taken that are not the solution they have put forward,” she said.

“They want speed bumps. They feel those would be the most effective for their community.”

“I don’t think that’s a very big ask to make sure people feel safe and comfortable,” Mohamed said.

In May, OPP said they had already charged 2,000 people with stunt driving across the province and that 21 people had died in speed-related fatalities.

Officers encourage speed enthusiasts to head to designated racing parks, such as St. Thomas Raceway or the Grand Bend Motorplex, as an alternative to street racing.

If elected, Mohamed feels this is an issue she can address quickly.

Also running in Ward 12 are Elizabeth Peloza, Jesse Haider and Gordon Evans.

Incumbent Harold Usher, who has held the seat for five consecutive terms, said he will not run for re-election.

— With files from Craig Needles