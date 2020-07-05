Nova Scotia reports no new cases of coronavirus on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, meaning there remain only three active cases of the disease in the province.

The last new case of COVID-19 in the province was identified on Thursday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 441 tests on Saturday, the province reported, and the facility continues to operate 24 hours a day.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 54,910 negative test results, 1,064 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

The province said those with COVID-19 cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. A total of 998 cases are considered resolved.

Two patients whose COVID-19 infections are considered resolved remain in hospital for treatment.

The province continues to recommend that anyone with two or more of the following symptoms visit Nova Scotia’s 811 website to help determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

It’s the third full day of the Atlantic travel bubble, which permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

On Saturday, P.E.I. reported three new cases of COVID-19, one of which is connected to a long-term care home.

None are believed to be tied to the bubble.