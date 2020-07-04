Autopsy report rules Halifax gas station assault a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Forty-seven-year-old Terrance Thomas Dixon of Halifax was attacked at a Halifax gas station on June 29.

He ended up going to hospital with serious injuries and died just after midnight on July 4.

Halifax Regional Police have now ruled Dixon’s death a homicide after an autopsy report was completed by the provincial Medical Examiner.

Police say around 10:20 p.m. on June 29, they received a report of an assault with a weapon. Police responded to the Esso gas station at 6020 Young Street where Dixon was found and transported to hospital.

Police say an unknown male approached Dixon outside of the gas station and assaulted him with an edged weapon. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle which was abandoned and found at a location nearby the assault.

Police say the suspect is a white male. He wore a grey hoodie, long blue jean shorts, a blue baseball cap, black sneakers and black gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.