U.S. broadcaster Hugh Downs dead at 99: reports

Hugh Downs, whose congeniality and authoritative manner allowed him to move between the world of games shows and U.S. network news, has died at the age of 99, according to U.S. media reports.

Downs, who hosted the game show Concentration and the ABC News show 20/20 during a radio and television career of more than 60 years, died Wednesday at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a statement from his family that was quoted by several U.S. media outlets including the New York Times and the Washington Post.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

