Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

U.S. broadcaster Hugh Downs dead at 99: reports

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 2, 2020 2:49 pm
FILE PHOTO: Hugh Downs, former host of the ABC news program "20/20" poses as he arrives for the ABC television networks 50th anniversary in Hollywood, U.S., March 16, 2003. .
FILE PHOTO: Hugh Downs, former host of the ABC news program "20/20" poses as he arrives for the ABC television networks 50th anniversary in Hollywood, U.S., March 16, 2003. . REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Hugh Downs, whose congeniality and authoritative manner allowed him to move between the world of games shows and U.S. network news, has died at the age of 99, according to U.S. media reports.

Read more: Carl Reiner dead: ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ creator, comedy legend dies at 98

Downs, who hosted the game show Concentration and the ABC News show 20/20 during a radio and television career of more than 60 years, died Wednesday at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a statement from his family that was quoted by several U.S. media outlets including the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Trending Stories

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
20/20concentration20/20 host hugh downsbroadcaster hugh downs deadhugh downshugh downs deathhugh downs diedtv host hugh downs
Flyers
More weekly flyers