Entertainment

Carl Reiner dead: ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ creator, comedy legend dies at 98

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 10:44 am
Carl Reiner
Carl Reiner on stage during Comedy Central's 'Roast of Joan Rivers' at CBS Studios on July 26, 2009. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hollywood comedy legend Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98.

Industry publication Variety confirmed with Reiner’s assistant that he died of natural causes, with his family by his side, at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Reiner’s son, Rob, posted on Twitter Tuesday morning, writing: “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Reiner was a jack of all trades in showbiz: he was a director, writer, producer and actor and had an incredible lengthy résumé. He was a member of Sid Caesar’s legendary comedy team and went on to create The Dick Van Dyke Show and direct several movies. He was nominated for 17 Emmy Awards and won 10 times, including seven awards for his work on Dick Van Dyke.

He was also inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1999.

Reiner leaves behind his children Rob, Lucas and Sylvia Anne. His wife since 1943, Estelle, died in 2008.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

