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Entertainment

Kingston’s town crier wins big after another provincial championship

By Kaytlyn Poberznick Global News
Posted May 12, 2026 3:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kingston’s Town Crier celebrates 40 years of proclamations'
Kingston’s Town Crier celebrates 40 years of proclamations
WATCH: (June 2024) Chris Whyman, Kingston's Town Crier, celebrates 40 years of service, beginning as a one-year stint and evolving into a global role, with no plans to retire soon – Jun 27, 2024
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Kingston’s longtime town crier is still the voice to beat in Ontario.

Chris Whyman has successfully defended his provincial title, adding another chapter to a more than 40-year career representing Kingston as its official town crier.

Whyman captured his ninth provincial championship over the weekend in Ottawa, just weeks before the 42nd anniversary as Kingston’s town crier, a role he originally thought would last only a year.

“People would call me for an event coming up the following year, and then two years down the road, and then it just became a snowball,” Whyman said.

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Whyman’s journey began June 26, 1984, when he entered a local competition with a hastily assembled costume and a proclamation written the night before with a friend.

“It really wasn’t until the last few days before the competition I finally said, ‘OK, I’ll compete,’ because it’s only going to be for a year anyway,” he said.

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Four decades later, Whyman remains one of Kingston’s most recognizable ambassadors, representing the city at ceremonies and competitions across Canada and around the world.

He has already been invited to compete in the World Town Crier Championships in England this September, a competition he has won three times.

“If I can do some fundraising for that and hopefully help me out, hopefully I can go and win that again,” he said.

The 65-year-old says he has no plans to retire his trademark booming voice anytime soon.

“It’s kind of like an ancient and audible tradition that we want to keep going as much as I can and enjoy it as much as I can,” Whyman said.

Whyman says he hopes to continue making sure Kingston has a powerful voice for years to come.

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