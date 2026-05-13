James Van Der Beek’s wife shares emotional tribute 3 months after his death

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James Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly said “reality is settling in” three months after the death of the actor, who died on Feb. 11 at the age of 48, just over a year after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kimberly shared an emotional tribute to her late husband and said that “words just don’t capture what grief is.”

“Yesterday was three months since we lost @vanderjames. To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement. Words just don’t capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in… and I miss him,” her post began.

4:22 James Van Der Beek GoFundMe for 6 kids and widow surpasses $1M

“We all miss him. Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.”

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Kimberly said the “outpouring of support has been tremendous.”

“It’s held our family in the most beautiful ways. You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James. I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share. And in time — I will,” Kimberly’s post concluded.

Van Der Beek’s wife announced his death in an Instagram post on Feb.11, writing, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

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“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” the statement continued.

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A week after his death, Kimberly shared that they had renewed their wedding vows during an intimate bedside ceremony days before the late Dawson’s Creek actor’s death.

She revealed the details in an interview with People, and said they held a “simple and beautiful and moving” vow renewal ceremony with close family and friends.

“We decided two days beforehand and our friends got us new rings, filled our bedroom with flowers and candles and we renewed our vows from bed,” she said.

One of the couple’s friends, instrumentalist Poranguí, played the “most beautiful music” and closed the ceremony with Somewhere Over the Rainbow while other friends watched the ceremony over Zoom.

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0:32 James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star, dead at 48

In a photo shared with People, Kimberly holds Van Der Beek’s hand on a pillow with their matching gold bands on display.

The vow renewal came six months after Van Der Beek shared a post on Instagram celebrating 15 years of marriage.

“15 years ago today, this woman agreed to be my bride. @vanderkimberly you are the most extraordinary human I’ve ever met,” he wrote in a post on Aug. 1. “One day I’ll tell the story of what you’ve endured these last two years and how you’ve shown up, time and time and time again. You have not only saved my life … you’ve shown me what it is to live.”

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Van Der Beek and Kimberly tied the knot in August 2010. They share six children together: daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, 9, and Gwendolyn, 7, and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, 4.

Following Van Der Beek’s death, friends of the late Varsity Blues actor created a GoFundMe page for his wife and their six children.

Kimberly shared the link to the fundraising page on her Instagram stories, writing, “My friends created this link to support me and our children during this time. With gratitude and a broken heart.”

The GoFundMe page said the Van Der Beek family “faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care” throughout his illness.

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The Van Der Beek family asked for the “support of friends, family, and the wider community” as they navigate the road ahead. Donations to the page will help cover “essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education.”

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The GoFundMe post had raised more than US$2.8 million of its $1.5-million goal from more than 50,000 donations as of Wednesday morning.

Several notable people in Hollywood have donated to Van Der Beek’s GoFundMe, including Wicked director Jon M. Chu, who donated $10,000, and Cameo co-founder Martin Blencowe, who also donated $10,000. Oscar-winning actor Zoe Saldana donated $2,500 on a monthly basis and Lyn Lear, Norman Lear’s widow, also donated $5,000 on a monthly basis.