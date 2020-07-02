Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Toronto’s board of health approves proposal for voluntary coronavirus isolation centres

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2020 3:03 pm
Kingston Self-Isolation Centre gets ready to open and receive referrals from the COVID-19 Assessment Centre
WATCH ABOVE: Kingston opens a self-isolation centre. It will help those most vulnerable, who have no other place to go and self-isolate. (March 27)

Toronto’s board of health has approved a proposal that would see the city move towards creating voluntary accommodations for those who test positive for COVID-19 but can’t self-isolate at home.

The proposal calls for the city to seek help from the provincial and federal governments in setting up so-called isolation centres.

The plan must now be presented to the full Toronto city council at its next meeting later this month.

READ MORE: Self-isolation centre opens in Winnipeg

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The recommendation was put forward by the city’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, who noted many Torontonians share their living space with others.

Trending Stories

Documents filed with the board say other cities, such as New York and Chicago, have set up such facilities where people who test positive for the virus can isolate themselves for free.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto previously created similar accommodations for people experiencing homelessness who need to isolate due to COVID-19.

Read more: COVID-19 isolation, treatment centre for homeless opens in Ottawa

Coun. Joe Cressy, who chairs the board, said in a statement that the risk of contracting COVID-19 “shouldn’t depend on where you live, how much you make, or how many bathrooms you have in your home.

“We need to do everything we can to mitigate vulnerabilities to this virus, and to make sure everyone has an equal opportunity to reduce transmission and protect their loved ones,” Cressy said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 TorontoToronto Public HealthJoe CressyToronto coronavirus isolation centresToronto COVID-19 isolation centresToronto isolation centres
Flyers
More weekly flyers