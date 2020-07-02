Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Cyclist facing life-threatening injuries after getting hit by vehicle in downtown Ottawa

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Wellington Street is closed westbound between Lyon Street North and Bay Street.
Wellington Street is closed westbound between Lyon Street North and Bay Street. Global News

A cyclist is facing life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a “large-sized” vehicle at Wellington Street and Lyon Street North on Thursday afternoon, Ottawa paramedics say.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at about 12 p.m. According to paramedics, a man in his 30s was initially assessed by an Ottawa police officer, who provided emergency first aid.

Read more: Ottawa police investigating fatal crash on Carling Avenue

Paramedics say they took over within minutes and provided the man with “aggressive pre-hospital treatments.”

Trending Stories

The man was subsequently transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

On Thursday afternoon, Ottawa police spokesperson Amy Gagnon said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 men arrested following stabbing in Ottawa’s Centretown

Gagnon said Wellington Street is closed westbound between Lyon Street North and Bay Street.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa paramedicsOttawa CrashDowntown Ottawa crashLyon Street North OttawaWellington OttawaWellington Street Ottawa
Flyers
More weekly flyers