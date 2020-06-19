Menu

Crime

Ottawa police investigating fatal crash on Carling Avenue

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 19, 2020 10:49 am
Ottawa police say one person has died following an early morning collision on Carling Avenue.
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

One person has died following an early morning collision in Ottawa’s west end near the Department of National Defence headquarters, according to police.

Ottawa police first tweeted at 7:41 a.m. Friday that Carling Avenue was closed between Davidson’s Side Road and Grandview Road due to a collision with “life-threatening injuries.”

READ MORE: 3 men arrested following stabbing in Ottawa’s Centretown

A followup tweet half an hour later confirmed one person had died.

Police later added that traffic closures along Carling had been extended to block off the stretch between Herzberg Road and Moodie Drive.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate the scene.

