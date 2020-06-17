Menu

Crime

3 men arrested following stabbing in Ottawa’s Centretown

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 10:39 am
ottawa tuesday fight
Emergency vehicles and onlookers surround the scene of an altercation in Centretown on Tuesday evening. Mercedes Stephenson / Global News

Ottawa police say three men were detained Tuesday night after a fight reportedly broke out in Centretown, drawing a flurry of emergency response vehicles to the scene.

According to police, officers responded to reports of an altercation near the intersection of Kent and Cooper streets just after 9 p.m.

Residents nearby say they heard loud screaming from the street around this time.

Witnesses at the scene told Global News someone had been stabbed and that police had chased down and apprehended a suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

A knife was visible in the middle of the road behind police tape.

Ottawa police confirmed Wednesday morning that two people received minor injuries as a result of a stabbing.

Police put out a release shortly after 10 p.m. asking residents to avoid Kent Street between Cooper and MacLaren streets but said at the time that there was no risk to the public.

Police told Global News that three men were arrested at the scene, but two were released. The other man remains in custody.

The Ottawa police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

— With files from Global News’s Amanda Connolly and Mercedes Stephenson

Ottawa PoliceOttawa crimeOttawa StabbingCentretown arrestsCentretown fightCentretown stabbingOttawa Centretown Tuesday fightOttawa fightOttawa men arrested Centretown
