Video appears to show moment car crashes, flips on residential street in Brampton

A video posted on social media appears to show a car crashing and repeatedly flipping on a residential street in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the crash just after 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said the driver was travelling on Williams Parkway when he lost control of the vehicle, rolled over small trees, a fence, and hit a parked car before stopping on Commodore Drive.

Security video capturing the crash has since garnered hundreds of thousands of views online.

Despite the intensity of the crash, the driver suffered only minor injuries and no other injuries were reported.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, police said the driver was operating the vehicle “in a dangerous manner, which caused the car to lose control.”

A 28-year-old man from Wasaga Beach has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.

