Crime

21-year-old Mississauga man charged with stunt driving caught on video

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 12:50 pm
Charges laid in Mississauga stunt driving incident
WATCH ABOVE: A 21-year-old Mississauga man is facing stunt driving charges in relation to an incident that was captured on cell phone video. Catherine McDonald has the details.

Peel Regional Police say they have charged a 21-year-old man with stunt driving after it was caught on video in Mississauga.

Police said they received a video online of a black Chrysler 300 driving dangerously in the area of Derry Road and Goreway Drive on June 21.

Read more: Toronto sees nearly 600% increase in stunt driving during coronavirus pandemic: police

Lovepreet Wirring was charged with two counts of dangerous driving.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton Court on Sept. 14.

“We thank our community for working together with us to help keep our roadways safer. This type of behaviour puts people’s lives in danger and will not be tolerated,” said Inspector Peter Danos of Road Safety Services.

Anyone who has information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the officer in charge by emailing them at 4199@peelpolice.ca or information may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Mississauga crimeDerry RoadGoreway DriveMississauga Stunt Driving
