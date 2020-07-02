Jason Kenney announces $150M to twin portion of Highway 3 in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government will spend $150 million over the next three years to further twin a busy southern Alberta highway.

Speaking in Taber on Thursday morning, Premier Jason Kenney said the province is moving forward to twin a 46-kilometre section of Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett.

“I know a lot of you folks have been pushing for this for a long time,” Kenney said. Tweet This

Funding for the project is part of the province’s $10-billion economic recovery program announced earlier this week.

“We need to build, diversify and create jobs following the largest financial hit in Alberta’s history. These projects lay the foundation for the private sector to create thousands of well-paying jobs for workers while creating many spinoff benefits for Alberta – including making communities more attractive to businesses looking to relocate,” Kenney said.

“A strong highway network is vital to create jobs, spur economic growth and get Alberta back on track to economic recovery and growth.

“As Albertans, let’s get ‘er done.” Tweet This

The highway is an east-west link south of the Trans-Canada Highway. It is a major connector between Saskatchewan and British Columbia and sees about 3,900 vehicles per day, according to the province.

“The twinning of Highway 3, between Taber and Burdett, will not only increase safety in the movement of goods, services and people but it will also be a major infrastructure tool in helping establish this busy corridor as the agri-food hub of Canada,” Taber-Warner MLA Grant Hunter said in a news release.

Planning and design work on the Highway 3 twinning project will begin immediately, with construction expected to start next year. Kenney said the project will create hundreds of jobs over the next three years.

In addition to twinning, the province said there will be key intersection improvements, including at Highway 877 at Grassy Lake.