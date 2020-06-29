Alberta government boosts infrastructure spending by 40% to help economy, create jobs

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney announced changes to the province’s “blueprint for jobs” as the Alberta economy further struggles under the impacts of a global pandemic and oil price collapse.

“Albertans have risen to the challenge to the pandemic,” he said. “Now we must extend that same culture of resilience to overcoming the greatest economic challenge of our time.”

Finance Minister Travis Toews said Alberta is facing a “dual crisis”: public health measures put in place due to COVID-19 impacted the economy and a collapse of global oil prices.

He called it the “most severe contraction of the economy and employment since the Depression.”

Kenney said Alberta has avoided large-scale shutdowns, kept most businesses open, then quickly relaxed public health restrictions while still keep COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths low.

On Monday, the province announced it would spend $10 billion on infrastructure projects to boost the economy and create jobs, including work on gas lines, schools, hospitals, roads, overpasses, bridges, drug treatment centres and tourism infrastructure.

Kenney said this investment is expected to create 50,000 jobs.

He called it the “largest infrastructure build in Alberta history” and the biggest in the country on a per-capita basis. Kenney said it was a 40 per cent increase from what was initially announced in the provincial budget.

The province also said it would accelerate the reduction of the corporate tax rate from 10 per cent to eight per cent, effective this Wednesday, July 1.

Kenney said unemployment could be as high as 25 per cent.

He also announced “largely a suspension of Temporary Foreign Worker program” in order to prioritize jobs for Albertans, an acceleration of the job creation tax credit, launched the Innovation Employment Grant, $174 million to the Alberta Enterprise Corporation “to expand access to venture capital for early stage startup companies, and the creation of Investment Alberta — a new agency to lead a campaign to attract world-wide investment.

“Our future is truly at stake,” Kenney said. “We must save lives and livelihoods.”

Toews said this was just a snapshot on how the pandemic has impacted the economy. He said the province would provide a more detailed look at the impact “later this summer.”

Last week, Kenney said it would be a plan for a province that was looking at a $7-billion budget deficit this year before the COVID-19 pandemic drained away jobs and business activity, and a global oil price war collapsed profits for its wellspring industry.

The premier previously warned the budget deficit for this year could be in the $20-billion range.

In March, Kenney announced a 12-member economic advisory panel — including former prime minister Stephen Harper — to provide guidance on the relaunch.

Kenney has been sharply criticized by the NDP Opposition for pursuing growth strategies in oil and gas while ignoring emerging industries such as high-tech and artificial intelligence.

— With files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press