Alberta’s unemployment rate spiked to 15.5% in May, remains among highest in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s unemployment rate remained among the highest in Canada in May as COVID-19 continued to take its toll on the provincial economy.

Statistics Canada released its latest Labour Force Survey results on Friday, which reflect labour market conditions as of the week of May 10 to May 16.

By then, some provinces across Canada had begun to re-evaluate and gradually ease public health restrictions, including allowing some non-essential businesses to reopen. However, the COVID-19 economic shutdown was still largely in place in Alberta, with the first stage of the province’s relaunch strategy not kicking off until mid-May.

According to the survey, the jobless rate in the Alberta spiked to 15.5 per cent in May from 13.4 per cent in April.

Story continues below advertisement

Only Newfoundland and Labrador (16.3 per cent) had higher provincial jobless numbers.

The number of employed people in Alberta grew by 28,000 in May following a cumulative decline of 361,000 from February to April.

Statistics Canada said the employment increase in the province was entirely driven by the services-producing sector.

Edmonton’s unemployment rate is highest in Canada

Edmonton’s unemployment rate became the highest in the country in May as citizens deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Statistics Canada, the jobless rate in the province’s capital sat at 13.6 per cent last month, a sharp increase from 10.0 per cent in April and the worst among the 33 metropolitan areas surveyed.

Calgary, meanwhile, saw jobless numbers climb to 13.4 per cent in May compared to 10.8 per cent the month prior.

Nationally, Canada clawed back 289,600 jobs, but the unemployment rate still rose to 13.7 per cent, the highest level since comparable record-keeping began in 1976.

The increase in the unemployment rate, which topped the previous record of 13.1 per cent set in December 1982, came as more people started looking for work.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from The Canadian Press