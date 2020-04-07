Jason Kenney predicts unemployment in Alberta could rise to 25% amid COVID-19

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has a grim prediction for workers in his province.
He says there may well be 25 per cent unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has told an energy industry conference that the total could be even higher.
And he says the figure doesn’t fully account for the impact of the oil-price collapse on Alberta’s fossil-fuel-powered economy.
At the same time, he told energy industry leaders that Alberta is doing well in its fight against the virus.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
He says the province’s rate of hospitalizations is less than half that of other large provinces.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS