Economy

Jason Kenney predicts unemployment in Alberta could rise to 25% amid COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2020 1:50 pm
Updated April 7, 2020 1:53 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Kenney is predicting the province may see an unemployment rate of 25 per cent due to COVID-19.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Kenney is predicting the province may see an unemployment rate of 25 per cent due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has a grim prediction for workers in his province.

He says there may well be 25 per cent unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has told an energy industry conference that the total could be even higher.

And he says the figure doesn’t fully account for the impact of the oil-price collapse on Alberta’s fossil-fuel-powered economy.

READ MORE: Kenney to present Albertans with COVID-19 projections during televised address Tuesday

At the same time, he told energy industry leaders that Alberta is doing well in its fight against the virus.

He says the province’s rate of hospitalizations is less than half that of other large provinces.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Jason KenneyAlberta economyCOVID-19 AlbertaAlberta unemploymentCoronavirus Unemployment
