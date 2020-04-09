Jason Kenney to announce plan to accelerate infrastructure amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to make an infrastructure announcement in Edmonton Thursday morning.

Kenney will be joined by members of cabinet to announce what the province said is a plan to “accelerate infrastructure and keep Albertans working during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The media availability is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will be live streamed in the player above.

Kenney will be joined by Finance Minister Travis Toews, Transportation Minister Ric McIver and Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda.

The announcement comes hours after new job numbers from Statistics Canada showed Alberta’s unemployment rate spiked to 8.7 per cent in March, up from 7.2 per cent the month before.

Calgary’s unemployment rate is now the highest in the country, reaching 8.6 per cent in March. Edmonton’s unemployment now sits at 7.9 per cent compared with 7.8 per cent the month before.

More to come…