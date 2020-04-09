Menu

Canada

Jason Kenney to announce plan to accelerate infrastructure amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 9, 2020 11:19 am
Updated April 9, 2020 11:22 am
Alberta premier warns devastating economic impact of COVID-19 could mean record unemployment, negative oil prices
WATCH ABOVE: Jason Kenney has warned Albertans the economy is going to be dealt a devastating blow. The premier says upwards of half a million people could lose their jobs and the price of oil could dip into negative numbers. Provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon has that story.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to make an infrastructure announcement in Edmonton Thursday morning.

Kenney will be joined by members of cabinet to announce what the province said is a plan to “accelerate infrastructure and keep Albertans working during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

READ MORE: Jason Kenney predicts unemployment in Alberta could rise to 25% amid COVID-19

The media availability is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will be live streamed in the player above.

Kenney will be joined by Finance Minister Travis Toews, Transportation Minister Ric McIver and Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda.

The announcement comes hours after new job numbers from Statistics Canada showed Alberta’s unemployment rate spiked to 8.7 per cent in March, up from 7.2 per cent the month before.

READ MORE: Calgary’s unemployment rate is highest in Canada as Alberta’s jobless rate spikes

Calgary’s unemployment rate is now the highest in the country, reaching 8.6 per cent in March. Edmonton’s unemployment now sits at 7.9 per cent compared with 7.8 per cent the month before.

Alberta buys stake in Keystone XL pipeline expansion
More to come…

