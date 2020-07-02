New Brunswick reports no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, the ninth day in a row for the province.

As a result, there remain 165 total cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Officials say 160 people are considered to be recovered from the disease

Two people have died as a result of the disease in the province, while three people have active cases.

Only two of the active cases are in hospital with both of them in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, all health zones in New Brunswick remain at the “yellow” phase of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

New Brunswick is only a day away from the launch of an Atlantic Canadian travel bubble.

Interprovincial travel will be allowed to happen between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.