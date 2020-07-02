Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports single new coronavirus case related to travel for 3rd straight day

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 12:00 pm
Going cashless for COVID-19
Many businesses have decided to go cashless during the coronavirus pandemic, a move that can have negative impact on vulnerable populations.

For the third straight day, Nova Scotia is reporting a new case of the novel coronavirus related to travel.

In a press conference on Thursday, Premier Stephen McNeil revealed that the individual is a temporary foreign worker from Mexico who had been self-isolating for a 14-day period since they arrived in the province.

The individual has had minimal contact with others and continues to self-isolate following their diagnosis with COVID-19, the premier said.

“It’s a reminder that COVID is still in our province,” McNeil said.

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 284 tests on July 1 and continues to operate 24 hours a day, the province said.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 53,994 negative test results, 1,064 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

The province said those with COVID-19 cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. A total of 998 cases are considered resolved.

Two patients whose COVID-19 infections are considered resolved remain in hospital for treatment.

The province continues to recommend that anyone with two or more of the following symptoms visit Nova Scotia’s 811 website to help determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

  • Fever
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

READ MORE: Travel bubble coming to Atlantic Canada July 3

The additional case comes only days ahead of the launch of an Atlantic Canadian travel bubble.

Interprovincial travel will be allowed to happen between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

