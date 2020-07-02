Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Boat operator facing impaired driving charges after collision on Loughborough Lake

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 11:30 am
A South Frontenac man is facing impaired driving charges after a boat crash on Loughborough Lake July 1.
A South Frontenac man is facing impaired driving charges after a boat crash on Loughborough Lake July 1. Twitter/OPP Central Region

A South Frontenac man is facing impaired driving charges after a boat collision on Loughborough Lake, according to OPP.

OPP were called to Red Maple Lane on July 1 around 10 p.m. to respond to a collision between two boats.

Read more: TSB says ‘safety deficiencies’ found during Kingston boat cruise investigation

Police say there were no serious injuries reported, but one of the boats had fled the scene after the crash.

Trending Stories

OPP say they were later able to locate the second boat, the driver of which was allegedly impaired.

As a result of the investigation, OPP charged 47-year-old Anthony Cameron with two drunk driving charges.

Cameron is set to appear in a Kingston court on Sept. 10 to answer to his charges.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPboat accidentBoat CollisionLoughborough Lakeopp impaired drivingboat accident impaired drivignboat collision impairedimpaired driving boat collisionloughborough lake boat accident
Flyers
More weekly flyers