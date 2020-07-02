Boat operator facing impaired driving charges after collision on Loughborough Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A South Frontenac man is facing impaired driving charges after a boat collision on Loughborough Lake, according to OPP.

OPP were called to Red Maple Lane on July 1 around 10 p.m. to respond to a collision between two boats.

Police say there were no serious injuries reported, but one of the boats had fled the scene after the crash.

OPP say they were later able to locate the second boat, the driver of which was allegedly impaired.

As a result of the investigation, OPP charged 47-year-old Anthony Cameron with two drunk driving charges.

Cameron is set to appear in a Kingston court on Sept. 10 to answer to his charges.

