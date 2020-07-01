New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Canada Day as the province announced they will reopen all 33 Service New Brunswick centres later this month.

There remain 165 total cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Officials say 160 people are considered to be recovered from the disease, an increase of one since figures were reported on Tuesday.

Two people have died as a result of the disease in the province while three people have active cases.

All three are in hospital with two of them in intensive care.

As of Wednesday, all health zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow phase of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The province completed 272 tests on Tuesday for a total of 43,162 tests.

Service New Brunswick to reopen

The province announced on Wednesday that Service New Brunswick will reopen all 33 of its centres by July 13.

The centres are looking at ways to offer the services that are highest in demand, like the written driver’s test and change of address.

New Brunswick is reminding residents that many Service New Brunswick’s services can be accessed online or through Tele-Services at 1-888-762-8600.

New Brunswick is also extending drivers licences and other provincial documents to the end of the month. All documents valid as of March 16, 2020, will remain valid until July 31, unless suspended by a court or other valid authority in the province.

Atlantic travel bubble

New Brunswick is only days away from the launch of an Atlantic Canadian travel bubble.

Interprovincial travel will be allowed to happen between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation as of July 3.

Visitors from other provinces and territories will have to follow the guidelines of the specific province they are visiting.

Visitors from non-Atlantic provinces and territories still must adhere to the local entry requirements in place in each of the four jurisdictions. Other Canadian visitors to the Atlantic provinces that have self-isolated for 14 days may travel freely within the region.

–With files from Aya Al-Hakim and Graeme Benjamin