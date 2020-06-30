Coronavirus: Layoffs at Saskatchewan Polytechnic due to ‘challenging fiscal realities’

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Polytechnic (Sask Polytech) says 45 employees have received permanent layoff notices as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the education sector.

The post-secondary institution said the suspension of the majority of on-campus operations has resulted in significant reductions or stoppages of work, including some that can’t be done remotely.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the day-to-day operations of Sask Polytech,” read a statement provided to Global News on Tuesday.

“Sask Polytech is preparing for a decline in enrolment and an anticipated revenue shortfall.”

The institution said some of its programs are suspended or deferred this upcoming fall semester.

“Because of these challenging fiscal realities, 93 full-time and part-time employees received temporary and permanent layoff notices across the institution,” read the statement.

A breakdown of the layoffs at Sask Polytech is as follows:

13 academic employees received temporary layoff notices;

16 academic employees received permanent layoff notices;

35 professional services employees received temporary layoff notices;

28 professional services employees received permanent layoff notices; and

1 out-of-scope employee received a permanent layoff notice.

The institution said it doesn’t share positions, departments or programs impacted by layoffs out of respect for employees.

Sask Polytech has a total of four campuses in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

